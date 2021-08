CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were taken to area hospitals following a major overnight crash in Rusk County.

According go the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 225, near County Road 438.

The Rusk County OEM says both drivers were flown to local hospitals for treatment. The scene was cleared around 11:15 p.m.