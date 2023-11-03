At least 2 injured in shooting at Smith County trail ride event

It is unknown if a suspect is in custody.

TYLER, Texas — At least two people have been injured following a shooting at a Smith County trail ride event.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred in the 13900 block of CR 46, also known as Old New Harmony Rd., by Spring Creek Baptist Church.

This isn't the first time a shooting has broken out at a local trail ride.

In June 2022, five people were shot at a trail ride event off FM 2767. The victims were taken to separate area hospitals, with one being flown to a Tyler medical center for treatment after being shot in the face.

Prior to that, in July 2020, four people were shot during a trail ride on FM 1798 in the Mt. Enterprise area of Rusk County.