2 injured, including Lufkin police officer, during arrest

The suspect stabbed both his mother and an officer. The mother is in critical condition.

LUFKIN, Texas — A suspect is in custody after stabbing his mother and another officer during an attempted arrest during a late-night welfare check.

At 10:30 p.m. Friday night, Lufkin police responded to a welfare concern involving a woman and her adult son.

Officers located the woman and son inside Lucky’s Convenience Store at 1707 N. John Redditt Drive.

When officers entered the store, the son attacked his mother with a large knife, critically injuring her.

As officers attempted to stop the attack, he stabbed one of the officers in the side.

The woman and officer were both transported to a local hospital. The woman is in critical condition. Her prognosis is unknown.

The officer is in serious but stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.