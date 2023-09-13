2 inseparable dog sisters in desperate need of getting adopted from Smith County Animal Shelter

According to the shelter, Carly was recently adopted out by herself, she didn't do well without her sister.

TYLER, Texas — Two inseparable dog sisters are in desperate need to a find a home together and get out of the Smith County Animal Shelter.

The agency shared on its Facebook page that Carly and Fairy have been at the shelter since July 5 and need to find a home as the shelter is reaching capacity.

"They truly need out of our shelter," the post read.

According to the shelter, Carly was recently adopted out by herself, she didn't do well without her sister. The shelter said Carly was stressed and upset, causing her to be brought back.

"When they are away from each other they get very nervous but when they are together, they walk the same, wag the same and marks are very identical. They are sweet playful pups who would love a home. They love to play with each other and run all that energy out together," the Facebook post said.

Those who are interested in adopting Carly and Fairy are asked to give the shelter a call at 903-266-4303 or come down to the facility at 322 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler.