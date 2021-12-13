2 killed, 2 injured in fiery Panola County crash

The investigation is ongoing

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a Saturday morning crash in Panola County.

According to the Panola County Sheriff's Office, around 5:20 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on SH 315, about three miles east of Carthage.

Officials say the crash involved two semis, a Mack truck and a Freightliner, and a pickup truck.

DPS says the preliminary investigation revealed the Mack truck was traveling westbound on SH 315 approaching the intersection at CR 106. At the same time, the Freightliner was stopped westbound on SH 315 waiting to turn left onto CR 106. The pickup was stopped behind the Freightliner.

DPS says the driver of the Mack truck failed to control his speed and hit the pickup causing it to hit the Freightliner and burst into flames.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Kaleb Hamby, 34, of Haughton, LA, as well as a passenger, Gabriel Webb, 28, also of Haughton, were both killed as a result of the crash. The were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mack truck, identified as James Wilson, 34, of Savannah, GA, was taken to a local hospital where he's stable.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as Gregory Baulkman, 53, of Shreveport, LA, is also stable at an East Texas medical center.