2 killed in crash on SH 31 near Brownsboro

The crash happened on SH 31, east of Brownsboro.

Two people were killed following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Henderson County.

According to DPS, around 9:27 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on SH 31, east of Brownsboro.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on SH 31. For an as yet undetermined reason, the driver of the Honda left the traveled portion of the roadway. The vehicle then came back onto the road, crossed into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a 2016 Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Honda, Maggie Groom, 18, of Kemp, and passenger, Zachariah Taylor II, 20, of Tyler, were both pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Tony Duncan and were taken to Chandler funeral Home.

The driver of the Nissan, Rachael Patterson, 30, of Eustace, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.