Mom, son killed in East Texas house fire

CROCKETT, Texas — A woman and her minor son have died following a house fire in Crockett.

According to the Crockett Fire Department, around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials responded to a structure fire at 105 McLean Dr.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the house was "heavily involved" in flames.

"We rapidly began a search of the interior as well as an offensive attack to extinguish the fire," the CFD said.

The CFD reports Shelly McDaniel, 44, and her minor son were found dead inside the home.

The Latexo Volunteer Fire Department, Lovelady Volunteer Fire Department, Houston County Fire Marshal’s Office, Crockett Police Department and Houston County EMS also responded to assist.

At this time, the CFD has turned the investigation over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office due to Crockett Fire Marshal being out on medical leave.