2 killed in rollover crash on HWY 42 near Kilgore

The investigation is ongoing.

KILGORE, Texas — Two people are dead following a rollover crash near Kilgore.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Monday, July 17, around 6:15 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on SH 42, just north of Kilgore.

The preliminary investigation indicates ta pickup, driven by Jonathan Pepper, 35, of Kilgore, was traveling south on SH 42 "at a speed unsafe to negotiate an upcoming curve in the roadway." The truck left the road and rolled several times.

Pepper and a passenger, identified as Stacey King, 52, of Longview, were pronounced dead at the scene.