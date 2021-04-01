2 dead after two-vehicle crash on US 80 in Van Zandt County

The crash happened on US 80, east of Fruitvale.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Two people killed after a two-vehicle crash in Van Zandt County Sunday evening.

According to the Texa Department of Public Safety, around 7:50 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on US 80, east of Fruitvale.

The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2021 Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on US 80 and crossed the center stripe and struck a westbound 2021 Freightliner truck that was towing a trailer.

The driver of the Hyundai was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle then came to rest facing north in the westbound lane while the Freightliner came to rest in the south ditch area of US 80.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene and were taken to Bartley’s Funeral Home in Grand Saline.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Marc Italia, 61, of Dallas. The driver of the Freightliner was identified as Wanda Jane Lewis, 58, of Dallas.