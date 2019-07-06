LONGVIEW, Texas — Two Longview women have been charged with aggravated robbery.

According to Longview Police Department, police have arrested Nehalia Lynn Ingram, 18, and Jasmin Ashley Bisor, 18, both of Longview, after a robbery that happened on June 6.

The department says police responded to an armed subject in the 2300 Block of McCann Road at around 10:18 p.m.

Interviews were then conducted for those involved, including the two women. Police say they noticed inconsistencies in their stories.

The females stated they had been robbed by a black male brandishing a handgun and was parked down the road from their location.

After a further investigation, police learned the two females had coordinated with two other males to rob the man's money and phone.

Both women were charged with aggravated robbery and booked into the Gregg County Jail on $100,000 bonds.