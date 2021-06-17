Nacogdoches police investigating 2 major crashes involving alleged intoxicated drivers; multiple injuries reported

Investigations for both cases are ongoing.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating two major crashes involving alleged intoxicated drivers.

On Wednesday, around 11:15 p.m., police were called to the scene of a wreck in the 4500 block of North St. involving a Dodge Challenger and a Nissan Altima.

Police say during the course of the investigation it was determined the driver of the Dodge had run a red light while traveling northbound on North St striking the Nissan that had entered the intersection on a green light.

The driver and the passenger in the Nissan were both injured as a result of the collision and were taken to a Nacogdoches hospital for treatment. Officers later learned the driver of the Nissan had sustained serious injuries. The driver of the Dodge also sustained injuries from the collision and was taken to an area hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. Formal charges are expected to be filed..

About an hour-and-a-half later, around 1 a.m., Thursday, officers responded to the 1700 block of North St. on reports of an accident.

Police say when they arrived they found the driver of a Ford pickup, identified as Logan Stanaland, 18, of Garrison, had left the roadway while driving north before hitting three pedestrians on the sidewalk and an electric pole causing power lines to fall to the ground.

The pedestrians sustained non-life threatening injuries. The adult victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The two juvenile victims were taken to a local medical center by family members.

Officials say Stanaland was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was arrested.