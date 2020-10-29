2 men arrested in string of car burglaries in Marshall

None of the vehicles burglarized were locked allowing the men to gain access to the inside of the vehicle.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department ha arrested two men involved in a string of vehicle burglaries.

According to the police department, around midnight on Oct. 27 officers were dispatched to the Wingwood Terrace area to investigate a report of two males looking through vehicles in the neighborhood.

Officers located a white Dodge Durango diving in a suspicious manner and an arrow was seen on the rear bumper of the vehicle.

Prentis Washington, 21, and Dakota Smith, 22, both of Louisiana, were arrested after items taken during the burglaries were located in the vehicle.

Washington and Smith had 9 pistols, 2 crossbows and almost 50 other items in the vehicle that were stolen.

“It is so important to have citizens who care about each other and their neighborhoods and are quick to alert us when they observe suspicious activity,” said Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth in a press release. “We are grateful for the cooperation and support we receive every day from the community that we serve. I am also very proud of our officers who responded to this call and were able to take these suspects off the street before they were able to commit more crimes. They are a credit to the Marshall Police Department.”