2 men sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possessing with meth in Upshur County

Patrick O'Brian Foster, 53, of Union Grove, and Lee James Taylor II, 60, of Ore City, both pleaded guilty Monday morning to possessing methamphetamine.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Two men have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to having large amounts of methamphetamine and intending to distribute in Upshur County.

According to the Upshur County District Attorney's Office, Patrick O'Brian Foster, 53, of Union Grove, and Lee James Taylor II, 60, of Ore City, both pleaded guilty Monday morning to possessing methamphetamine with the intention to distribute the drugs. Officials said the pleas happened just before jury selection.

Foster was stopped for a traffic violation on Dec. 14, 2022 by the Upshur County Sheriff's Office. He admitted there were illegal substances in his vehicle and a search revealed over 20 grams of meth in his passenger seat. Deputies also found digital scales and clear baggies for packaging and other paraphernalia used for selling drugs inside Foster's toolbox, the DA's Office said.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison after entering his guilty plea.

Taylor was stopped by deputies on March 23 of this year for expired registration. He had marijuana in his lap and this led to a search where illegal drugs were found. While searching his residence, deputies found a substantial amount of methamphetamine, which Taylor said was distribution and to be sold, the UCDAO said.