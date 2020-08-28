2 Mineola ISD students test positive for COVID-19

The students were last on campus on Thursday, August 27.

MINEOLA, Texas — Mineola ISD announced Friday that a student at Mineola High School and a student at Mineola Primary School have tested positive test for COVID-19.

The district was notified of the positive tests on Friday, August 28 and the last student and staff contact was on Thursday, August 27. Both students are confined to one household.

Superintendent of Schools, Cody Mize, says six students at Mineola Primary School and 15 students at Mineola High School have been quarantined due to meeting the definition of close contact as prescribed by the Texas Education Agency's Public Health Guidance.

As of now, none of these individuals have experienced any symptoms related to COVID-19.:

As of June 1, Mineola ISD has reported four employees who tested positive employee for COVID-19. All employees have recovered and returned to work. Three students remain active cases.