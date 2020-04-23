TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office confirmed four inmates at the Smith County Jail tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the sheriff's office, the jail tested four inmates Wednesday. Of the four, two tested positive, bringing the jail's total confirmed cased to four.

All four inmates will be housed at a special Gregg County facility. Inmates from both the Smith and Gregg county jails who test positive for COVID-19 will be housed at the facility until they are determined to have recovered.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says at least one inmate from the Gregg County Jail tested positive from the COVID-19.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the virus has been contained to only one portion of the jail.

The sheriff's office also says a detention officer contracted COVID-19 from a family member. The officer had contact with the inmates who tested positive.