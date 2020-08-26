2 more students at Longview ISD test positive for COVID-19

The district will notify staff and parents of students who may have been in the presence of the students

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD reports two more students have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, one of the students, who attends J. L. Everhart Elementary School, tested positive on Monday, Aug. 24 and was last on campus on that same day.

The other student, who attends Playing for Keep Childcare, tested positive Tuesday, Aug. 25 and was last on campus that same day.

The district will notify staff and parents of students who may have been in the presence of the students. The district says they have cleaned and sanitized the areas of the campus where the students had contact.