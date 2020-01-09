2 North Texas men, including former pastor, indicted on child porn charges

David Pettigrew, 48, of Denison, and Chad Michael Rider, 46, of Anna, have been charged with conspiring to sexually exploit children.

DALLAS — Two North Texas men, including a former pastor, have been charged with child exploitation crimes.

David Pettigrew, 48, of Denison, and Chad Michael Rider, 46, of Anna, have been charged in an indictment returned by a grand jury with conspiring to sexually exploit children (also referred to as production of child pornography).

Pettigrew, who recently served as a pastor at Denison Church of the Nazarene, was additionally charged with transporting child pornography. Both men have pleaded "not guilty" to the charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Pettigrew came to the attention of law enforcement officials through referrals sent by two electronic surveillance providers and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Those referrals identified a computer user who uploaded suspected child pornography onto their online platforms.

On August 6, Homeland Security Investigations agents executed federal search warrants at Pettigrew’s residence and the Denison Church of the Nazarene, after which, agents arrested Pettigrew.

Agents executed a search warrant at Rider’s residence on August 21.

If convicted, Pettigrew and Rider face a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison.