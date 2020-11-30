2 pedestrians die after being struck by vehicle in Wills Point

The accident occurred Sunday evening at the intersection of SH 64 and US 80.

WILLS POINT, Texas — Two people are dead following a Sunday evening crash involving pedestrians in Van Zandt County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash involving two pedestrians on U.S. Highway 80 in Wills Point.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a pickup truck traveling west on U.S. Highway 80 in the inside lane.

At the same time, two pedestrians were walking north across U.S. 80 from a service station. DPS says the driver attempted to avoid a collision, however the pedestrians were struck. The vehicle came to rest in the intersection of SH 64 and US 80. The driver was not injured.

The pedestrians were identified as Mark Everett Nevala, 52, and Rhonda Rae Kulp, 55, both of Brandon, Florida. Nevala was taken to a Canton hospital where he later died. Kulp was flown to a Tyler medical center where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation at this time and no further information is available.

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

