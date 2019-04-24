TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police have arrested two people after responding to an attempted robbery Tuesday evening.

According to Tyler police, the incident happened at about 6:14 p.m. at the Downtown Square.

Police say a mother and daughter were crossing the street in the 100 block of East Erwin when two males attempted to grab their purses by force.

The two males took off running when they were unable to obtain the purses.

Police say several citizens who were in the area immediately chased and caught the two males. They were both brought back to the scene where one suspect fled again but was later captured by responding officers.

Police say the mother was injured after both females went down to the pavement during the struggle.

The mother was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have identified the suspects as 17-year-old Keith Whittington and a juvenile. Both suspects were taken to the Tyler police.

The juvenile has been charged with robbery.

Whittington has been charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.