2 people arrested after high-speed chase across multiple counties

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A high-speed chase across three counties has ended in the arrest of two people.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, 18-year-old Javier Delaros and 17-year-old Arnulfo Baesa, both of Dallas face charges of manufacturing and delivery of a substantial amount of meth and tampering with evidence.

The chase began in Athens and ran through Kaufman and Van Zandt Counties with speeds exceeding 115 miles per hour and were seen throwing drugs out of the vehicle’s windows.

The vehicle stopped at a residence and the suspects ran into the woods and were captured with the assistance of the helicopter and Officers on foot along with a K-9 unit.

A large amount of meth was found inside their vehicle and along HWY 175 where the suspects pitched the drugs out of their vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.

Athens, Eustace, Mabank, and Canton Police, Kaufman and Van Zandt Deputies, Kaufman County Constables, the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, and a DPS helicopter were involved in the chase.

“I want to thank the law enforcement agencies who joined the pursuit and brought it to a safe and successful conclusion,” said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.