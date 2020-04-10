2 people dead in Henderson County head-on crash Friday morning

The crash remains under investigation.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two people died in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on State Highway 19 near Athens, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, 26-year-old Darrien Anderson of Palestine was driving a 2004 Toyota Carolla north on SH 19 just before 10 a.m. When the car crested a hill, it crossed into the southbound lane.

At about the same time, a southbound 2014 Ford Fusion driven by 29-year-old Lynsey Jaclyn Berger of Wills Point was cresting the same hill. The two vehicles crashed head-on.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. Berger was rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A third vehicle was damaged after hitting debris from the crash and was unable to leave the scene. The driver, 63-year-old Shirley Kay Luttrell, was not hurt.