2 people flown to hospital after major wreck in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — Two people were flown to the hospital after a major wreck Tuesday morning in Lufkin.

According to Lufkin police, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m., at the intersection of North John Redditt Drive and North Raguet Street.

Police say a Hyundai Accent was attempting to cross the intersection from North Raguet Street onto State Highway 103 west, when it collided head-on with a Chevy Colorado, attempting to turn left onto North Raguet Street from SH 103 west.

The driver of the Hyundai, Lauren Pepper, 25, and her passenger, Travis Lynch, 27, both of Lufkin, were trapped inside the vehicle. Lufkin Fire paramedics freed them from the wreckage using hydraulic tools.

Pepper was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. She has been flown to UT Health – Tyler for further treatment.

Lynch was flown from the scene to an out of town hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Chevy, Gordon Barnsley, 71, and his passenger, Karen Barnsley, 74, both of Huntington, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. They were conscious and alert following the crash.

At this time, officials are working to determine which vehicle ran the red light.