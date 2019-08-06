SABINE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash resulting in the death of two people including a teen Friday afternoon

According to DPS, troopers responded to a one-vehicle roll-over crash on SH 184, about six miles west of Hemphill.

According to the preliminary crash report, it indicates at around 5:15 p.m., a 2017 Dodge passenger car was traveling west on SH 184 when the vehicle drove off the roadway to the left where it struck several trees before the vehicle caught on fire and burned.

DPS says the driver and a 15-year-old passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Two additional passengers were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.