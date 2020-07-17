2 people indicted for involvement in robbing man at gunpoint at abandoned house

Tanya Gargus and Henry Calvin Willis were indicted on June 9 on aggravated robbery charges.

A Smith County grand jury handed up an indictment for a Hawkins woman and a Tyler man for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in April at an abandoned house in Tyler.

Tanya Gargus, 40, of Hawkins, and Henry Calvin Willis, 39, of Tyler, were indicted on June 9 on aggravated robbery charges.

Both remain in the Smith County Jail since their arrests on April 6. Willis has a $750,000 bond, while Gargus has a $250,000 bond, according to the indictment.