2 injured after church fire in Upshur County

GILMER, Texas — Gilmer Fire Department is responding to a church fire in Upshur County.

According to Upshur County officials, the call came in around 12:30 p.m. about the fire at 2117 Chinaberry Road near the Pritchett community.

Officials say two people were injured. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.