2 people killed in single vehicle accident in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Two people have died after a single vehicle accident in Panola County.

According to a preliminary crash report, 65-year-old Linda Gregory, of Saline, LA, was traveling north on US 79 approaching a curve in the roadway to the left when she changed lanes and failed to negotiate the curve.

The vehicle entered the roadside ditch to the north and then struck a concrete culvert before rolling several times.

Gregory, along with her passenger 69-year-old Kenneth Self of Chestnut, LA, were pronounced at the scene.