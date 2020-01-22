HUNT COUNTY, Texas — The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating two teens who ran away from home under their own will.

According to Hunt County Sheriff Meeks, on Jan. 5 at around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to the Thompson Center located in the 1900 block of Farm-to-Market 1564 East, where Brian Cox and Michael Pina were last seen.

The sheriff’s office has been informed today that Brian Cox has a medical condition that requires daily medication and medical supplies.

Cox stands at 5'4" tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials did not provide a description of Pina.

If you have any information regarding these teen's whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff's Office at 903-453-6800.