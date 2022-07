Smith County Emergency Services District (ESD) #2 tells CBS19 the people who were riding the jet skis were found Wednesday night.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two people who were missing after abandoned jet skis were found on Lake Palestine are safe.

