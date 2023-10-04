2 Smith County Deputy Fire Marshals earn their fire certifications

“Everyone in the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is now a certified inspector,” Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday morning, two Smith County Deputy Fire Marshals were awarded after earning their fire protection certifications.

Smith County Deputy Fire Marshals Terry Linder and Barron Wedgeworth have successfully completed the Texas Commission on Fire Protection Inspector I and II certifications, according to a press release.

“Everyone in the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is now a certified inspector,” Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said. “It is going to help with the overall safety of the public.”

The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office is in charge of inspecting numerous businesses within the county including foster and group homes, daycares, nursing homes and firework stands for the holidays.