LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD officials say two high school students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Details, including if the students have been on campus, were not yet available.

The district Thursday morning also sent an all-call to Foster Middle School parents and guardians that said a student has tested positive for the virus.