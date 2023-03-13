OFFICIALS: 2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Longview duplex fire

One person was treated for severe smoke inhalation and the other was injured after jumping from the duplex's second floor window. Both were hospitalized.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two people were injured following a weekend fire in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department (LFD), on Sunday around 3:05 a.m., crews responded to a duplex fire at 121 Jewel Dr.

When officials arrived on scene, they reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

"Two residents of the apartment received life-threatening injuries as a result of the fire," the LFD said.

