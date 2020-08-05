PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department arrested two suspects Wednesday allegedly responsible for a series of thefts in the area.

According to the PPD, officers responded to a theft report in the 200 block of Gardner Wednesday morning. The victim told officers a white male pulled into her driveway in a red single-cab pickup truck. The victim told police the man grabbed a push mower and placed it in the bed of the pickup before leaving.

After looking at home security footage, officers determined the thief used a red Ford Ranger. The truck matched the description of a vehicle used in other threats.

At 2 p.m. in the afternoon, Palestine police found the truck and stopped the the vehicle in the 500 block of East Palestine Avenue. Christopher Hoff, 26, was driving the truck while Dustin Terry, 22, was in the passenger seat.

Palestine police say detectives found both subjects were coming in from Jacksonville. The subjects admitted to pawning the stolen lawn mower and other items. They were placed under arrest.

During a search, officers found prescription pills and suspect methamphetamine in Hoff's underwear. Both were booked into the Anderson County Jail.

Hoff faces charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $517,000.

Terry faces multiple theft charges. His bond was set at $155,000.

“Our agency is working hard to put a stop to the thefts in our community.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “ I commend all of the Officers involved in getting these two off of our streets." Detectives have recovered several stolen items related to these thefts. They are currently working to return the property to the owners.