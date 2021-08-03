2 suspects arrested for string of vehicle burglaries in Rusk County

RCSO says the suspects are linked to at least seven cases over the last week.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people have been arrested for alleged vehicle burglaries in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office (RCSO), officials have responded to several reports of vehicle burglaries in the County Road 173, County Road 186, and County Road 189D areas.

With the help of residents in the area, RCSO were able to get a description of the suspect vehicle, and the vehicle was located.

