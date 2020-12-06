PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department arrested two suspects in an armed robbery investigation.

The robbery happened Thursday morning at a home in the 2700 block of North Jackson Street.

According to the Palestine Police Department, officers responded to the home at about 8:19 a.m. The victim told police a white male and a black male entered her home and pointed a gun at her. The suspects subsequently stole several firearms from the home and fled the scene.

Officers in the area saw a white Chevrolet Impala on Nixon Street. The officers saw two male subjects pushing an ATV behind the car. When police tried to stop the two subjects pushing the ATV, they fled into a nearby wooded area.

However, officers stopped the driver of the Impala, a 17-year-old male. Officers saw a revolver in the passenger seat of the vehicle and later found more firearms in the backseat. Police identified the firearms as the ones stolen during the robbery. The ATV was also found to be stolen.

The minor was arrested and taken into custody.

Officers from Palestine police and deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office performed a search of the area for the fleeing suspects. A K-9 unit with the Department of Criminal Justice also assisted in the search.

Detectives identified Eddie Barnes and Braidan Lambright, both 18, as suspects in the robbery. Lambright was also identified as the step-son of the victim.

Barnes reached out to detectives and was taken into custody without incident.

“I want to commend the Officers for their quick response and recovering the stolen firearms so quickly.” PPD Chief of Police Mark Harcrow said. “These young men made a terrible choice and thankfully, they did not injure anyone.”

Barnes and the 17-year-old suspect are both charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Braidan Lambright has active arrest warrants for aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity. If you know the whereabouts of Lambright, you are urged to call the Palestine Police Department at (903)729-2254 or the Anderson County Crimestoppers at (903)729-TIPS (8477).