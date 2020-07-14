2 suspects wanted for manslaughter out of Henderson County

If anyone has information on their whereabouts, they are asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people accused of manslaughter in the death of a man in the Brownsboro-area.

According to the sheriff's office, Joseph Luna and Lacy Wilkerson both have warrants for their arrest out of Henderson County. However, authorities believe they have left the area.