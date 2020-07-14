2 suspects wanted for manslaughter out of Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people accused of manslaughter in the death of a man in the Brownsboro-area.
According to the sheriff's office, Joseph Luna and Lacy Wilkerson both have warrants for their arrest out of Henderson County. However, authorities believe they have left the area.
If anyone has information on their whereabouts, they are asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128 or call Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS.