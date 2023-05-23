2 people taken to hospital after street racing wreck in Tyler

The drivers of a pickup and the Jeep were taken to a local hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

TYLER, Texas — Police are investigating after two people were taken to the hospital following a street racing wreck in Tyler Tuesday morning.

A black SUV and gray pickup were racing northbound on Sunnybrook Drive, and a small Jeep SUV was stopped on 10th Street turning north onto Sunnybrook, Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police spokesperson, said.

Erbaugh said the Jeep pulled in front of the silver truck and was struck. The Jeep spun across the median and into the southbound lanes of Sunnybrook.