2 Tyler businesses win Texas Downtown Association awards

Fitzpatrick Architects and the Plaza Tower were honored by Texas Downtown Association for helping to revitalize downtown

TYLER, Texas — Two Tyler businesses were recently honored by the Texas Downtown Association for their work in revitalizing downtown Tyler and adding to its economic growth.

At the end of October, Fitzpatrick Architects received the TDA’s 2020 best downtown partner award for a town over 50,000 in population, while the Plaza Tower received the people’s choice award for best economic game-changer.

The downtown partner recognition honors a local private or civic organization that positively impacts the community or adds to revitalization in the city’s downtown or commercial district.

“We are honored to have a great partner like Fitzpatrick Architects continuing to push the momentum forward for downtown,” Main Street Director Amber Varona said. “They truly deserved this award and we are proud to be able to showcase and validate their ongoing efforts and dedication to our community.”