'It's really overwhelming': Two receive Unity Honors awards at Longview ceremony

Unity Honors “recognizes residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding and social justice.”

LONGVIEW, Texas — Hundreds of attendees gathered Wednesday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview to recognize Unity Honors recipients NaTusha Howard and Jerry Gardner.

According to the city, the Unity Honors “recognizes residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding and social justice.”

The city’s Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee announced previously that Howard and Gardner had been selected for the lifetime achievement award.

