2 injured in major crash in Gun Barrel City

According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, a pickup truck and small passenger car collided in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Gun Barrel City Thursday night.

According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, a pickup truck and small passenger car collided in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

The Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments including the UT Health EMS helped safely remove the driver from passenger vehicle. Firefighters used the Hurst Jaws of Life® Rescue Tools to get the driver out, officials said.