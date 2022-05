Troopers are working the two-vehicle crash on Highway 64 W. and County Road 1154, near East Texas Storage Center.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Officials are on scene of a fatal crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, troopers are working the two-vehicle crash on Highway 64 W. and County Road 1154, near East Texas Storage Center.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.