HENDERSON COUNTY — Codey Williamson, a 36-year-old wanted man from Gun Barrel City man, was arrested Tuesday night in Gun Barrel City

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Wiliamson was traveling through the Oak Harbor Subdivision when he was identified by deputies.

After he was arrested for an outstanding Gun Barrel City warrant, he was found in possession of methamphetamines.

Williamson now faces up to 20 years, but not less than two years, in prison. He could also be fined up to $10,000.

Later Tuesday night, 54-year-old Daniel Mckinney was arrested at around 2:40 a.m. on Highway 334 while walking toward the Eagle Inn Motel.

Authorities approached him, searched his room and found methamphetamines, pipes used to smoke drugs, plastic baggies commonly used to distribute drugs, digital scales and syringes.

Deputies charged him with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. He was also wanted on one outstanding warrant from the Sheriff’s Office and one from the Gun Barrel City Police Department..

Mckinney and Williamson were both taken to the Henderson County Jail.

