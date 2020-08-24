2 Winnsboro ISD students test positive for COVID-19

Both were present on their respective campuses on August 19.

WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD is alerting parents and guardians of two positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the district, a first-grade student and a fourth-grade student have tested positive for the coronavirus. Both were present on their respective campuses on August 19.

WISD says the local health department has opened case investigations and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individuals.

All students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified no later than Monday. Those that were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus and prevent further spread..

"While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19," the district said.

Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:

Temperature of 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth;

Sore throat;

New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline);

Shortness of breath

Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; or

New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.

Fatigue

Congestion or runny nose

Significant muscle pain or ache

Loss of taste or smell