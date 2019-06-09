TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is asking for help in identifying a toddler that was dropped off at a home Friday afternoon.

According to police, the baby was dropped off at the 1500 block of North Gaston Street at around 1 p.m.

Police received a call from a woman who lives on North Gaston. The caller told police a black man drove up to her in a tannish/brown Nissan car and asked if the 2-year-old boy was hers.

She told the driver no. The driver said the man told her he found the baby on Martin Luther King, put the baby on the street and drove away.

The caller told police the child was only wearing socks when he left.

The woman called police to report the incident. Police have no received any calls regarding a missing child.

If you know who the child is, you are urged to call 911 immediately.