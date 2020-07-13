2-year-old found unresponsive in pool in Hunt County

The child was then flown to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. His condition is unknown at this time.

HUNT COUNTY, Texas — A 2-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after he was found unresponsive in a pool Sunday morning in Hunt County.

According to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m., regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old boy that had been found in a pool.

Upon arrival, deputies observed American Medical Response personnel performing CPR on the boy who was transported to the Hunt Regional Hospital in Quinlan where life saving measures continued.

The preliminary investigation determined that the child had wandered off at some point. As they searched for him, the child was found floating in a pool at which point they immediately called 911 and began CPR.