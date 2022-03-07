20 train cars derailed in Pittsburg

The cause of the derailment is unknown and is currently under investigation.

PITTSBURG, Texas — There was a Union Pacific Railroad train derailment on March 6.

At about 1 pm, 20 train cars derailed from train tracks almost one mile north of Pittsburg, Texas. The train was carrying mixed commodities, and there were no injuries.

Union Pacific cleared all the cars that were derailed and began repairing the track on the same day it derailed. The track is set to reopen on the morning of March 8.