20-year-old sentenced to 15 years for sexually assaulting teen in Smith County

Lindale Police Department Lt. Det. Mike Lazarine said Norman and the girl connected through social media, and they met each other March 2021.

LINDALE, Texas — A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, who he met online, in Smith County.

Timothy Norman, of Commerce, entered a guilty plea to aggravated sexual assault of a child in the 114th District Court Wednesday afternoon, court records show.

He was arrested on April 29 last year after Lindale police investigated information about a relationship between a then-12-year-old girl and Norman.

He received 152 days of credit for time served in the Smith County Jail, according to records.

Lindale Police Department Lt. Det. Mike Lazarine said Lindale police was made aware of the criminal offense that happened in the city limits of Lindale.

Norman took the then 13-year-old girl to a hotel and sexually assaulted her, police said. Based on that evidence, a probable cause arrest warrant was issued for Norman and he turned himself into authorities on the charges of online solicitation and sexual assault of a child.