20 years since Space Shuttle Columbia disaster

The images that were shared around the world of this explosion were captured by an East Texan.

TYLER, Texas — Two decades later, East Texans are still retelling the story of the Space Shuttle Columbia.

Scott Lieberman, witnessed history in the making, but not the kind of history you want to see happen.

"It was anticipated that the Space Shuttle Columbia, if it re-entered in its first opportunity that day would bring it on a re-entry track from California to North Texas crossing East Texas on its way to Cape Canaveral for touchdown," Lieberman said.

Meanwhile in Cape Canaveral, networks were reporting the shuttle was running late, "And that doesn’t happen," Lieberman said.

Back in East Texas, "My wife actually noticed on the video camera that she was looking in the little LCD screen that it appears it might be splitting up," Lieberman said.

These are the images that were captured by his wife.

"It was really this loud envelope of sound that sounded like a train crashing," Lieberman said.

In his camera, he captured the still image that was shared around the world.

"Very quickly we went to go look at the photographs and realized we had pictures of the disruption of the vehicle as it crossed East Texas," Lieberman said.

Images that captured a moment in history many won’t forget.

"It became on of the most widely published front page images in newspaper history," Lieberman said.

"Here in East Texas, this is still a story many people lived through that day and felt it," Lieberman said.