More than 200 join March for Dimes to raise money for prenatal care

The goal was the raise $8,000 to fight preterm births that could result in infant death.

TYLER, Texas — Taking care of the youngest amongst us was the idea of a group walk in Tyler this morning.

A "mother of a movement" was the theme of the March for Babies walk this morning. About 200 people showed up and strolled through Southside and Rose Rudman Parks in Tyler this morning to raise money for the March of Dimes. The organization promotes prenatal care in hopes of avoiding preterm birth and their complications.

"It is very prevalent in African-Americans in the Hispanic community," Jean Hinchen-Williams, a member of the walk, said. "There are more premature births and higher mortality for those populations, so it’s important that the community is educated. It is so important that people get to the doctor early on once you know that you’re pregnant and continue with those medical services."

Preterm births are the second largest contributor to infant deaths in the US.