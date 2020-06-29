WATCH: 200 people spread unity, love through music in downtown Tyler

"Music is a very great medicine to the wounds and the cuts that are going on in the world right now."

TYLER, Texas — Nearly 200 people spread love and unity through song and dance in downtown Tyler Sunday.

CYFA Fix was one of the musicians who performed at Sunday's event. He said the event was meant to bring people together in a time when unity is needed.

"Music is what the world lives on," CYFA Fix said. The times [we're] living in, the world we are living in, we need peace. We need a lot of love, a lot of joy."

The event gave people a reason to smile after what was a long and difficult week for Texans and the country.