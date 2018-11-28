The 2019 Miracle Child was revealed at the Rose Garden today and her parents say although she may be small, she packs a big personality.

Her mom, Siobhan said, “When we hear her laugh we're like..ah man did you hear that or we get jealous of the other person getting the laugh... no I want that laugh.”

At the beginning, everything was fine. a normal pregnancy and labor. But, when Blake didn't cry at birth, her doctors and parents were concerned. Months later, Blake had developmental delays leading to a diagnosis of EBF3-HADDS, a syndrome that was just discovered in 2016.

Symptoms include: impaired coordination, weakness of the eye muscles and speech delay.

Currently there are only about 100 known cases and no sight of a cure yet.

However, Siobhan says that's not going to stop Blake from making her mark.

"I hope she's proud..I hope she's so proud of herself for having such an impact on so many people at such a young age.” she added

With the help of the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Respite Care Program, she'll have an impact to last a lifetime.

“I hope she sees it and it will build a fire and see what she can do throughout her life.”

Although doctors say Blake's illness carries long term effects..one thing is for sure, she'll continue to make an impact with her vibrant personality.

